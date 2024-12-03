Chester, a modest English club, had identified and reported the deceased fan to the police
A fan of Chester F.C. Englishman who had allegedly made racist gestures directed at a black footballer from the rival team was found dead in his home a few hours after being pointed out by several people and by his own club.
The deceased is the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#fan #wanted #making #racist #gestures #stadium #dead
Leave a Reply