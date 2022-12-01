Baghdad (dpa)

An Iraqi fan sent a letter to his mother apologizing for selling her jewelry in order to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to the Iraqi news website Al-Sumaria News.

The site said that the Iraqi young man, Uday, wrote on a banner for him outside the Qatari stadiums: “Dear mother, I am sorry. When I return, I will explain to you why I sold your jewelry. It is the World Cup.

Uday, in a video interview, sent a message to his mother, where he said: I am sorry, you must excuse me, it is the World Cup, my mother.

According to the site, the cheerleader Uday brought friends to him at his mother’s expense through the jewelry he sold.

Uday and friends said in conclusion: Now we do not have money to return to Iraq, and we do not know how we will return?