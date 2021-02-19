There is less and less time to be able to enjoy the Master Chief once more, in a new title in the saga, but this time on Xbox Series X | S. The release date of Halo Infinite has not been specified, but it will be released during the fall of 2021, which may coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Halo saga. This development time will be more than enough to get Halo Infinite ready for Xbox gamers, without having to go through the incredible problems of Cyberpunk 2077 at launch.

Halo Infinite is one of the most anticipated games of this year, and while fans are hungry until fall, many of them have gotten creative, as has been the case of the well-known Idle Sloth via Twitter, who has recreated the Halo Infinite cover in true Halo 3 style. As you can see below, the cover of Halo Infinite in the style of Halo 3 becomes much more attractive than the original.

This recreation of the Halo Infinite cover in the purest Halo 3 style has left many fans amazed, who of course, have once again remembered the great title that Bungie developed, which is for many the best game in the saga for the moment. Halo 3 saw the hectic conclusion of the war between humanity and the Covenant, in the last fight the Master Chief would fight.

Finally, we leave you with the details of why the famous Craig will have a significant remodel, among other significant changes that Halo Infinite will see before its launch.