Halo is undoubtedly one of the most iconic video game franchises in the industry, with millions of followers worldwide, it always knows how to make a space between news communities with news or curious details. Recently, a talented fan of the series appeared, who recreated the plasma gun from the game on a low budget, being praised on social media.

It was through the popular forum Reddit, that in response to a user’s request, the called person “LaserGadgets” recreated the famous plasma pistol of the Halo series in a very good way at the level of detail. The most curious and perhaps impressive thing is that the user details in his publication that he did it con a limited budget, which adds even more value to the work done by the fanatic.

A fan recreates Halo’s plasma gun

“LaserGadgets” shared their creation through Reddit, getting an ovation and good comments from the community. Although the user did not detail the budget used in its creation, it can be seen the sheer amount of detail it has, like the purple trim and bright green highlights on the side. The only difference it has with the original is in the laser, since instead of being green color, in this case it is blue. However, it is a very nice tribute to the Halo series.

It is interesting how the weapons of Halo have remained in the memory of their fans and the community in general, always being seen and recreated in events of cosplay, video games, comics, etc. Now we just have to wait if they will continue to keep these popular weapons in the next installment of the saga, Halo Infinite, which is expected to have several changes and updates at the weapon level. We will see if the next E3 is the definitive instance to know a little more about the new Xbox flagship title.