On many occasions it is the fans who best know how to expose their passion through various initiatives. And while we find the community of modders creating various content, on the other hand we have those who take advantage of their passion to put their knowledge of graphics engines and more into practice. Now, it’s time to know the work of William Faucher, a fan who pays Halo tribute with a cinematic running in Unreal Engine 4.

Thanks to DSO Gaming, who has discovered this fabulous work that has allowed to expose one of the creations of this programmer making use of the 4.26 build of Unreal Engine 4. As it indicates what “It started out small and innocuous. But of course, as always, its scope grew and grew. What was originally supposed to be 1-2 still images turned out to be more than 30 seconds of video ».

The result is spectacular and above all, it is a worthy Halo tribute with a cinematic running in Unreal Engine 4 of just 30 seconds. Thanks to this, many will dream of how Halo Infinite can become. A game that since that “unfortunate” appearance last year, has only been involved in controversy and gossip. It has been a long time since then and we have not had a new contact with the next game in the Xbox saga that can give us clues about its real state of development.

And it may be this lack of information and the desire to see something spectacular that has motivated William Faucher, on whose YouTube channel we can see many other creations with Unreal Engine 4, including tutorials and tips. But we can’t be left out when we see this cinematic that serves as a tribute to Halo with a cinematic running on Unreal Engine 4. Some may be imagining what it would be like to see this same cinematic optimized for the next Unreal Engine 5.

However, what really we look forward to hearing about the progress in the development of Halo Infinite. A game that, after being delayed last year, has not yet officially located its launch. It is expected that it can arrive in the fall, but right now it is too early to draw any conclusion with so many rumors that they want to place it around the summer.

