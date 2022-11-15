A fan of Millos defends himself: he does not have two boyfriends, the other is his brother

In the match between Millionaires and Pereirathird date of the home run A of Colombian soccer, a very particular event occurred.

Always on the stadium screen the campin Images of the fans that accompany the blue team at home game are shown.

On Monday, in that commitment, an image was recorded and was the center of criticism and ridicule, since a fan is seen with two men by her side, with whom she is related.

Immediately, in the stadium, the public began to whistle on her, commenting that she had gone with two boyfriends to see her Millos del alma, but she herself went out to cut.

In her social networks, she uploaded the moment and said that she had gone on stage with her boyfriend and that the other was her brother.

“When you go with your brother and your boyfriend to the stadium, and you end up being polyamorous and the one with the 11 boyfriends hahahahahahaha😋😋😋”, he wrote Maria Jose Vargas.

Regardless, María and her two teammates left El Campín happy, not only because of their moment of fame, but also because of the victory of their team, 2-0, which has them as the leader in the area.

When you go with your brother and your boyfriend to the stadium, and you end up being polyamorous and the one with the 11 boyfriends hahahahahahaha😋😋😋 https://t.co/RQErNiWrVF – Maria Jose Vargas (@Mariajvargass) November 15, 2022

