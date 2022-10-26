Through a special contest, one lucky fan managed to have a romantic date with Chizuru Mizuhara. Now that the appointment has passed, the winner shared a small image of him on social networks. Same ones that were retweeted by the creator of Kanojo Okarishimasu.

Source: KEiGO

In it we can see the winner, with a covered face, next to the life-size figure of Chizuru Mizuhara. According to a text that accompanies the publication, the winner was very happy. Since in addition to spending a day with the protagonist of Kanojo Okarishimasu was able to talk to the organizers.

Supposedly the experience also featured a professional photographer who captured the best moments of the date. It also included an all-expense paid trip to a renowned Japanese amusement park. So it seems like it was very worth it.

The winner ended his post saying that he will continue to be one of the best fans of Kanojo Okarishimasu. He was also quite excited because his publication reached the creator of this series. Since he says that he loves both anime and manga.

What is Kanojo, Okarishimasu?

Kanojo Okarishimasu follows the story of Kazuya Kinoshita, who is dumped by his girlfriend after a month. So he decides to use an app to ‘rent’ a girlfriend. This ends up being Chizuru Mizuhara, who does not leave a very good impression on the young man.

Source: TMS Entertainment.

However, they decide to continue seeing each other and pretend to be a couple to appease Kazuya’s family. Everything begins to get more complicated when they realize that they are neighbors and go to the same school. Which results in different entertaining situations. Have you already seen it?

