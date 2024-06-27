Violence once again stained Chile’s soccer stadiums. A fan of Colo Colo, one of the most popular teams in the South American country, was murdered during the night of this Wednesday in the minutes before the friendly match that his club played with Universitario de Perú at the Monumental Stadium, in Santiago de Chile. The serious incidents that were replicated inside the venue forced the suspension of the sporting event.

The crime occurred outside the Mall Florida Center, in the municipality of La Florida, a shopping center that is located next to the stadium in the eastern area of ​​Santiago. According to some images spread on social networks and in local media, the victim was attacked with knives by a group of people. The victim, who was left abandoned and bleeding to death in the middle of the street, was taken to a nearby hospital where his death was confirmed.

The authorities indicated that the attack would be linked to the soccer match, since the deceased was wearing distinctive clothing from the Colocolino team. Prosecutor Francisco Morales, from the Eastern Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office, compiled the first information. “Apparently, it would have been a fight between fans of different teams minutes before the sporting event began at the Monumental Stadium, but everything is being investigated at this time. There are a large number of recordings that are being analyzed by Carabineros in order to find the identity of these subjects,” he said.

There is no clarity on the identity of the attackers, although the first data point to a possible intervention by supporters of the Peruvian team. “At the time of the attack, [la víctima] She was alone, which we understand facilitated the attack by an as yet undetermined group of fans, initially of the opposing team,” explained prosecutor Morales.

The murder heated up tempers among the teams’ fans and led to the attacks inside the stadium. The fans of the local club attacked the visiting barristas with fireworks. Some spectators ended up with injuries and blows of varying degrees. The security crisis made the development of the match impossible, so its suspension was declared when 60 minutes had been played and the score was goalless.

The incidents directly affected the players. On Thursday morning it was learned that the Argentine player from Universitario de Lima, Diego Dorregaray35, was arrested after being accused of assaulting a guard. The forward was sent to the 46th Police Station in Macul, according to information provided by radio dna. The Lima club provided a version of the events. “Our footballers came to the aid of a mother and her injured son. In the absence of immediate relief, our player Diego Dorregaray came to his defense, which is why he has been summoned to make his statement,” he said in a statement.

Blanco y Negro, the concessionaire in charge of the sports corporation that manages Colo Colo, regretted the death of the fan of its club. “As an institution, we have made ourselves available to the authorities to collaborate in whatever is necessary to clarify the acts that were verified inside the stadium in the context of the match. We will emphasize moving forward diligently in identifying those responsible and in applying the maximum rigor of the law to them. We will do our best to pursue them and remove them from our stadium that belongs to all of us,” the institution said in a statement.

Colo Colo and Universitario had taken advantage of the suspension of their respective leagues due to the Copa América break to play a friendly match. There is no special rivalry between the two teams, although the Chileans have a long and close institutional friendship with Alianza Lima, one of the team’s biggest rivals. the U Peruvian.

