The creator of this beautiful recreation of Pokémon is a Japanese man who calls himself Dott on YouTube. Through his channel he shows videos where he recreates different locations from the classic titles of pocket beasts. All made with the 2.5D style and bit aesthetic.

So far his videos have been filled with positive comments about his work. Of course, there are already those who wish that a game of this style with Pikachu and company would really come out. However, Dott’s work may be the closest we’ll get to something like this.

It should be noted that his recreations in this style have not only been about Pokemon. In his video gallery we also find that he applied this visual technique to Chrono trigger and Final Fantasy Tactics Advance. So be sure to follow him to see his news, if you liked his work.

Is there a new Pokemon game on the way?

At the moment there is no official news about a new Pokémon game that is in production. Their most recent adventures: Scarlet and Violet, were released at the end of 2022 and are still supported. So it may be a while before we travel to a new region.

Source: The Pokemon Company

While we have a new game, we can enjoy your new application that monitors sleep. We will also have a new anime about the franchise that will revolve around a completely new protagonist. Are you fans?

