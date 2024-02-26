US citizen Joseph Ataneisius, who moved to Moscow, shared on February 26 with Izvestia correspondent Artur Ishpulatov his impressions of the competitions that took place as part of the Future Games in Kazan, and of living in Russia.

“A few weeks ago I heard that this event was going to be held. I am an IT specialist myself, I do programming, I worked at Microsoft, Redhead. Therefore, I was interested to find out what technologies Russia represents today. I recently arrived in Russia, heard about these games, and wanted to visit them. Personally, I really liked the laser tag “Counterstrike” and the robots – it was interesting to see them,” said Ataneisius.

He noted that the most exciting thing is that the organizers of the games tried to combine the virtual world with the real one. In his opinion, this is a very interesting find and a promising direction.

“I was in Russia in February 2023 – but it was just a trip. And in September I returned and moved here with my whole family. We live in Moscow. There are a lot of things I like here, but I especially appreciate the cleanliness of the city. I also want to emphasize safety – this is something that is lacking in American cities – it is very unsafe there. And here I am calm for my children. Well, one also cannot fail to note the opportunities that exist in Moscow,” he added.

According to him, the decision to move from the United States to Russia was due to ideological reasons.

“I want a better life for my children – and I was very impressed by what I saw on my trip to Russia a year ago. For example, here is a friendlier environment for children, better conditions for them,” Ataneisius emphasized.

He also noted that Americans believe that Russia is “a terrible place where there is nothing.”

“Even I was very surprised by the diversity and huge number of opportunities that exist in Russia. You have amazing transport and logistics, you have very tasty food, you have well-established financial transactions – I manage my funds with the flick of a finger. Technologies are available here that are not available in America. I’m impressed by literally everything,” said the US citizen.

In addition, he stated that America has an outdated banking system.

“I have something to compare with, I traveled a lot in Europe, visited many states in my homeland, but nowhere did I meet more friendly people than in Russia. And I think for me this is the most important thing,” Ataneisius emphasized.

“Games of the Future” combines traditional sports competitions and e-sports. They take place from February 21 to March 3 in Kazan. 300 teams from around the world participate in them. 1.5 thousand volunteers from Russia and friendly countries are involved in the tournament.

There are a total of 21 disciplines in the program. One example of the format is figital football, an analogue of mini-football, in which athletes combine participation with playing the football simulator EA Sports FC 24. In figital basketball, real basketball is intertwined with the computer game NBA 2K. Similar combinations of the two formats will be at the Future Games in hockey, racing, martial arts, skateboarding and cycling, as well as cycling (BMX).