A fan feels bad at the concert, Eros Ramazzotti attacks the rescuers

The concert by Eros Ramazzotti on 4 April in Florence became a coincidence, during which the singer interrupted his performance to make sure of the condition of a fan who had fallen ill by attacking the rescuers, Red Cross volunteers, to whom he exclaimed: “If you arrived ten minutes later she was already dead, fuck you are 18 what are you doing there?”.

Words that were captured in a video, which soon went viral on the web, which provoked the reaction of the Red Cross which is now evaluating legal action against the singer.

“We are sorry that Mr. Ramazzotti took it out on our volunteers in front of thousands of people” the Cri.

“We are sorry – wrote the president of the Florentine committee of the CRI, Lorenzo Andreoni – that Mr. Ramazzotti took it out on our volunteers in front of thousands of people, when from the report on the facts in our possession, the first team intervened to rescue of the person in question arrived on site in more than adequate times. Only the second team reached them a few minutes later, as they were unable to pass through the understage corridor by Ramazzotti’s staff on duty, who forced them to make their way through the crowd”.

The volunteers of the Italian Red Cross, underlines Andreoni, in these major events “act according to precise protocols and health plans agreed with the 118. Minimizing their preparation and their work with mocking words thrown lightly from a stage, in an evening where everything is show, is unacceptable behavior. Volunteering must be protected and with it the professionalism of many women and men who provide free service to the population”.

“Not everything can become a show and even less with defamatory attitudes. We have never left anyone alone, from Ennio Morricone himself, to the fan of the other night, who, fortunately, did not present any urgent health problems, so much so that she remained to enjoy the concert. As representative of the 1200 volunteers of the Florence Cri, I turned to our lawyer, Massimiliano Manzo, with whom we are evaluating how to proceed against Eros Ramazzotti”.