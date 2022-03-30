Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin, you choose where to go in the school of witchcraft and wizardry.

The extensive gameplay of Hogwarts Legacy published a few days ago has increased the hype of fans of the magical world of Harry Potter like never before in video games, to the point of imagining what themed editions of the PlayStation 5 cases with motifs of the game could be like. school of magic and sorcery.

This is the case of fan art work made by Geraltze, a Reddit user who has shared up to four designs for the PS5 exterior skin, one for each Hogwarts house: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin. The decoration does not abuse the surface of the console and is consistent with the reasons of each founder.

Now all that remains is to choose our favourite. Mine, although I always end up in Ravenclaw, in this case it’s Gryffindor, although Hufflepuff isn’t bad.

Hogwarts Legacy will hit stores for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this year, taking players back to the world’s most famous school of witchcraft and wizardry. world in a story set several decades before the events of Fantastic Beasts and, therefore, the original saga starring the boy who survived and Voldemort.

It is presented as an action and fantasy RPG in an open world with a large number of activities to develop. If you are interested in knowing more, do not hesitate to take a look at the impressions of Hogwarts Legacy, a dream for Harry Potter fans? as well as a special with 33 details on the gameplay of Hogwarts Legacy.

More about: Hogwarts Legacy, PlayStation 5, Fan Phenomenon and Harry Potter.