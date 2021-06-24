We leave you the video in which he shows the entire creation process about this modding of the original PSX.

The modding on consoles It is something that will never cease to amaze us, because talented people who are capable of doing this type of thing do not stop doing very cool things. Like the one we show you below. With skill and great care, a fan has managed to design a glass PlayStation that is also fully functional.

The console works perfectly with its new glass casingWe can see the creation process in the video that they have uploaded to Youtube its authors of BitHead1000. They show absolutely everything from the moment of disassemble the original Sony PSX down to the creation and design of the glass plates and screwing. In the process they also teach their dog to bark, a fact that does not contribute to the final finish but it is always necessary to highlight when a canid appears on the screen.

The result is a real pass, since although there was a PlayStation with a transparent design, the use of glass provides more clarity to see the “guts” of the machine. And also the disks in operation. In the end, as you can see in the video that we leave on these lines, it shows how it works perfectly. The sound of the PlayStation booting up will never cease to be an effective hit of nostalgia.

