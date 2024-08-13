Geolier, a bad mishap for one of his fans: beaten by bouncers for a photo

A boy of Palermo he was attacked by the bouncer of the nightclub where the singer was a guest Geographer to Port Cervo in Sardinia. The reason is absurd: it was a fans of the singer and finding it in front of him he wanted take a picture of him. But there was a rule set in that place, “only official images“, a ban that perhaps slipped through and cost Geolier’s fan dearly. “The boys thought they were going to spend a quiet evening in the club, when the rumor spread that the singer Geolier was arriving – the lawyer of the Palermo court, Roberta Reina, who represents the student, explained to Ansa. When the artist arrived, someone from the group of friends he put his hands in his pocketsPerhaps to take the cell phone and from there they were attacked, in particular my client, who was hit in the face“.

“It had not been disclosed at no time – specifies the lawyer – the explicit prohibition on taking photos in the club or make videos”. Taken out of the disco, the boys immediately called the policewhich is now continuing its investigations into the incident. Treated at the Emergency Room of the hospital in Olbiathe young man who was attacked was assigned nine days of prognosis. “This is a provisional prognosis – warns the lawyer Reina – because the boy still has difficulty moving the jaw and now that he has returned to Sicily with his family he will certainly be subjected to further medical checks“.