In this new generation of Microsoft with the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, we will have the opportunity to enjoy at least two new titles in the Forza franchise. On the one hand, in the last Xbox Game Showcase of July 2020, those of Redmond revealed the existence of Forza Motorsport, which apparently will arrive in several years from the hand of Turn 10. But on the other hand, several weeks ago new rumors indicated what this year the new Forza Horizon 5 could arrive.
While the new Forza Horizon 5 could be set in Mexico according to new clues. And based on this possible leak provided by Klobrille and Jeff Grub, a fan named XpertBoost Gaming via YouTube, he has created a spectacular trailer for Forza Horizon 5 in Mexico. But this has not been just any trailer, since we can enjoy the roads of this incredible country that houses a large number of environments and an excellent culture through a rally car among others, a drone and even a helicopter appears.
At the moment we will have to continue waiting for Playground Games and Microsoft to reveal the first official details of Forza Horizon 5, a title that could appear in the company of games such as Age of Empires, Halo Infinite and Starfield at the Xbox conference at the next E3. You already know that this E3 2021 digital will have the support of Xbox, Ubisoft and Nintendo among many other companies. We will keep you posted with any news about this possible new Forza Horizon title.
