Sliced ​​Charmander or Bulbasaur with rice. You do not want to order the menu of the day.

We have seen everything in the more than 20 years since Pokémon has existed, since it is one of the most beloved video game sagas in the world and has several of its creatures that give off charisma. Therefore, no one would think of cooking and eating them. But the internet is like that and there are those who have thought that it is a good idea and not disturbing to create a video about what it would be like eat Pikachu, Charmander and company.

Would you try these menus made with pokémons?The work belongs to brainqueen, who is the one who has made this video that cannot be denied that it is original, although it is difficult to see it if you have a certain affection for the Pokémon characters. With a very Japanese style and with nods to classic games, he prepares tasting menus with the best-known creatures. Squirtle or Bulbasaur soup with rice, are some of the dishes.

It is true that the animation video is done in a cartoonish style, but it does not fail to impress how they tear poor Charmander to pieces to put him in the pot. Despite that, that it can cause the occasional chill, it is a very well cared production, and it makes us wonder if this would really happen somewhere in the world if pokémon existed in the real world.

