These days, Bollywood stars use social media a lot to stay connected with their fans. In this sequence, actress Sushmita Sen is also very active on Instagram, and shares her personal life among her fans.

Sushmita Sen was seen with her boyfriend Rohman Saal during her recent live session on Instagram. This live session was quite fun because at the same time a fan made some questions related to her marriage to Sushmita Sen. To which the actress also responded well.

As Sushmita Sen was interacting with the fans in the live session of Instagram, a fan asked Sushmita Sen when she was marrying Rohman. After this question, Sushmita Sen immediately saw Rohman and said that you should answer this question.

Rohman responded to this question very cleverly, and rotated the answer to the question and said, ‘I ask and tell.’ Now you must be wondering who is going to ask the answer to this question. So let us tell you that the very next moment Sushmita Sen live session said that ‘we will ask neighbor’

Talking about Sushmita Sen’s workfront, the actress recently appeared in Hotstar’s web series ‘Arya’, which was highly appreciated by the audience.

