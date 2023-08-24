About how she helped her eldest son Kirill Kharatyan hide from the draft board during the years of the Afghan war, she told on her personal Facebook page (a social network banned in the Russian Federation, owned by a recognized extremist organization and banned in Russia by Meta) writer Lyudmila Petrushevskaya.

“That summer, our district police officer came to me every night at 23:50 for a long time, waiting for Kirill. My son Kiryusha had to go to the army in Afghanistan and therefore lived with a friend, did not appear at home, ”she wrote.

Petrushevskaya noted that the summer was then very hot, she spent time in an apartment with her two youngest children, Fedor and Natalya. And her second husband, Boris Pavlov, was on duty in the hospital with a sick mother.

Kirill Kharatyan is the son of Petrushevskaya from his first marriage, with journalist Yevgeny Kharatyan. He followed in his father’s footsteps and devoted his life to journalism. Now the man works as a science editor at Kommersant Science.

