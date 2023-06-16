Contrary to the dazzling image that he appears in front of people, the sports hero with a record full of achievements, championships and resounding numbers hid a dark side of his personality as a professional drug dealer,

According to the International Hemaya Center of the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police, the evil hero had a likable personality and the ability to build important relationships and acquaintances, whether through his sports experience in bodybuilding, his ability to attract young people who want this sport that is popular with many, or because of his love for horses. ,

The center reported, through its specialized patrol, that the poison dealer used to train young people in his gym and court them in a distinctive way, to get to know their conditions and conditions, and target people of fame and important social status to tie his relationship with them until he builds a social wall for himself that keeps him out of sight.

On the other hand, he practiced his criminal activity very professionally, so his dark circle was limited to three promoters that he carefully chose, and according to strict conditions he imposed on them, namely, following a decent health regimen, not using drugs, enjoying a good reputation in society, and having a criminal record free of any black points.

Despite the great gains he was making, he was looking for a quick source of livelihood in order to benefit from a life of extravagance and wealth, so he started trading drugs in cooperation with other dealers from a neighboring country, and he used to hide them in horse supplies, confident that he was completely away from suspicion in light of his good reputation As a sports champion with a wide reputation.

According to the Dubai Police, the biggest challenge he was facing was how to select the elements that work with him, and he was able to lure the three promoters after great tests for a wide segment of young people who gathered around him, so he lured them to get rich quickly and imposed strict conditions on them.

And she reported that things went very well with him, until the control teams reached a thread confirming to them that there is a cunning and cautious trader who works very professionally in the market, and is unknown to anyone, so she followed the tip of the thread until she reached the three promoters, so they were arrested to bring down their leader who was His discovery shocked many of those around him.

She indicated that the zero hour was set, and the hidden dealer was arrested, and he was taken to the home of his second wife, who did not know anything about his activity as a drug dealer, and found in the house a quantity of drugs that he had hidden in his nutritional supplements, and he collapsed and confessed to all his crimes.

After undergoing trial, the Criminal Court sentenced him to life imprisonment, but he was released after 13 years, benefiting from the initiative to reduce sentences for inmates of penal institutions.

Within a short period of his release, he returned to his criminal activity, believing that he would escape from the grip of the police, but he was arrested and thrown in prison again for 15 years.