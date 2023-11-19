Actress Tatyana Streltsova died at the age of 71 after a long illness

Soviet and Kyrgyz actress Tatyana Streltsova, who played in the play “The Dawns Here Are Quiet,” died at the age of 71. The death of the actress was reported by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

The actress’s life was cut short on November 17. She passed away after a long illness. No details are disclosed. During her career, the artist performed roles in such theatrical productions as “The Dawns Here Are Quiet”, “Woe from Wit”, “Days of the Turbins”, “Boris Godunov”.

The actress made an invaluable contribution to theatrical art

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed his condolences to the artist’s family and loved ones. In the obituary dedicated to Streltsova, special attention is paid to the artist’s contribution to the country’s theatrical art. The actress is called the standard of femininity and “a model of service to the stage for her theater colleagues.”

Tatyana Streltsova's contribution to the development of theatrical art in our country is invaluable. A master of his craft like him is the pride of our country and a guarantor of preserving the best traditions of acting and passing them on to future generations From the obituary press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

Streltsova spent her entire life in the theater

Tatyana Streltsova was born on February 15, 1953 in the village of Moskalevka, Kazakh SSR, and graduated from the Theater Studio at the State Russian Drama Theater. Krupskaya. In 1983 she was awarded the title “Honored Artist of the KSSR”, in 1996 – “People’s Artist of Kyrgyzstan”.

Streltsova began her theatrical career at the Krupskaya Russian Drama Theater. It was on this stage that she brought to life Inna from “Vanyushin’s Children”, Agafya in the play “Live and Remember” and Oscar in the play “Oscar and the Pink Lady”.

“Each role of the actress is a stage discovery, a clearly defined character or type that always finds a place in the hearts of the audience,” the obituary says. In recent years, she has been involved in the play “Boris Godunov” and the one-woman show “Oscar and the Pink Lady.”