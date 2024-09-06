Balagan Limited’s Solt Filin: Visiting Muscovites differ from natives in their haste

Visiting Muscovites differ from the natives in their rhythm of life. This opinion was expressed by the soloist of the musical group “Balagan Limited” Dmitry Filin in an interview “Moskvich Mag”.

According to the singer, people who come to conquer the capital live “at a different speed.” They tend to rush, even if they are not late. Filin admitted that he has noticed this feature of visiting Muscovites more than once during tours in other cities, where the pace of life is much slower.

“By the way, I noticed that native Muscovites are calmer. They are at home, they have nowhere to rush,” the artist added.

Earlier, director Dzhanik Fayziev named the advantages of Moscow over Paris and New York. According to him, the Russian capital is better than other famous cities of the world, including because of the presence of central heating.