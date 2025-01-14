in the program The Masked Singerwhich Antena 3 broadcasts in Spain, the mechanics are simple: a group of celebrities from all walks of life sing under a mask and an elaborate disguise that hides his identity. When they are expelled, who they are is revealed, in a ceremony that is usually festive.

But it didn’t happen in the last broadcast of The Masked Singer in the United Kingdom, when The jury announced that the one expelled was Toad in the Hole (Toad in the hole, a typical English dish with a play on words).

But instead of staying for his unmasking, the character left the set, making angry gestures, which left the jury perplexedas well as Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross.

However, soon the mask had to return, (apparently after an hour of trying to convince it) to discover that it was the singer Macy Gray. And even though she looked upset, the presenter, Joel Dommett, said the dramatic exit was fun.“I’ve never seen anything funnier than a six-foot-tall toad running away,” he said. “You can’t get angry when you’re dressed as a toad,” the presenter added.

But nothing improved Macy Gray’s mood, already competed in the Australian version as Atlantis, in 2021 and appeared as Sea Queen in the 2023 US version, neither of which she won.

When asked if he enjoyed the experience, Gray simply said “yes.” Investigator and juror Jonathan Ross tried to relax the atmosphere by joking about the host’s shorts, but the most Gray said was, “I’ve been here a long time and now I’m a toad.”