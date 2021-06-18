A famous singer in hiding answers her fans’ questions أسئلة

The famous American singer Britney Spears, who has been missing for a while, answered questions from her fans.

Spears has not performed since late 2018 and is currently under a court order for her guardianship.

Spears made this statement in a video post on her page on “Instagram”, where she answered three questions that she said her fans had asked.

“Am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going back to the stage again?” Spears, 39, said in the video. She responded, “I have no idea. I’m having fun right now. I’m in a transitional phase in my life and I’m enjoying myself.”

Spears’ comments come after repeated pleas from fans to reassure them that she is fine, amid growing conspiracy theories that she is being held against her will and sending encrypted messages of help through her many Instagram posts.

It also comes a week before she plans to address the Los Angeles court, which oversees the guardianship order, to manage her personal and business affairs since her mental health collapsed in 2008.

In her new comments, Spears did not talk about guardianship but did answer two other questions she said fans had asked.

One of the two questions was about her favorite business trip. She said it was to Italy where she stayed with fashion designer Donatella Versace and the other related to her shoe size (a size 7).

The last time Spears performed on stage was in October 2018 at the Formula 1 car race in Austin, Texas, at the conclusion of a world tour.