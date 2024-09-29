Musician Kotlyarov faces criminal charges for discrediting the Russian Armed Forces

To the leader of the group “Pornofilms” Vladimir Kotlyarov (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents) faces a criminal case for discrediting the Armed Forces of Russia. Law enforcement agencies reported this to TASS.

The musician could face up to five years in prison if a case is filed.

Previously, the court fined Kotlyarov for discrediting the Russian army, imposing an administrative fine of 50 thousand rubles.