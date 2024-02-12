Journalist Zhigalova said that Galkin was offended by her because of the article

Well-known Russian journalist and blogger, host of the YouTube show “Alena, damn it!” Alena Zhigalova spoke about the conflict with comedian Maxim Galkin (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents) because of an article about him and singer Alla Pugacheva. She shared the details of this story in an episode of the show “Frankly with Tatarka” by blogger Liliya Abramova, known as Tatarka FM. A recording of their conversation is available at YouTube.

Zhigalova told how once, while working at the Express Gazeta publication, she submitted an article about Galkina and Pugacheva to the editors before the New Year holidays and flew away to rest. During her vacation, the journalist learned that her article about the singer and comedian had been greatly changed.

According to the journalist, the material turned into “a study of the relationship between Maxim Galkin and Alla Pugacheva.” In particular, the amended article claimed that their marriage was actually a public relations stunt, although Zhigalova did not write this in the original article.

“Then, naturally, both Pugacheva and Galkin were offended by me. Galkin there tried to either sue or demand some kind of refutation,” she added. According to Zhigalova, after the incident she stopped collaborating with Express Gazeta.

