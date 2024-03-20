The famous Russian stand-up comedian, participant in the “Open Microphone” show, “Comedy Battle” Stand Up on the TNT channel Igor Tarletsky explained why he does not use obscene words in his speeches. He revealed the details in an episode of the Bukharog Live podcast, available on YouTube.

“For some reason, I once came up with the idea that swearing is a very good amplifier that relaxes,” Tarletsky said.

According to him, using obscene language in jokes is easier for a comedian to get a reaction from the audience than without it. The comedian called the refusal of swearing in performances an interesting creative task and challenge. To interest the viewer, Tarletsky expands his vocabulary or comes up with unusual accompaniment to jokes.

The comedian added that due to the absence of swear words, his performances end up on TV programs more easily than if the jokes included swear words.

Earlier, popular comedian in Russia Slava Komissarenko said that he likes to use swear words in jokes. According to him, some emotions are difficult to express without using swear words.

Tarletsky participated in the Open Mic in 2018. In the program, he joined the team of Slava Komissarenko and reached the finals.