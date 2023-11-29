Blogger Huseyn Hasanov decided to buy an apartment in a new building in the center of Baku

The famous Russian blogger of Azerbaijani origin Huseyn Hasanov was going to buy an apartment in Baku. About it reports Sputnik Azerbaijan.

This is not Hasanov’s first apartment in the capital of Azerbaijan – he already has property in the village of Nardaran. This time, the blogger decided to listen to the advice of friends and buy a new building in the city center. The house is planned to be completed in 2025, he said.

Earlier, another famous Russian blogger, David Manukyan, also known under the pseudonym Dava, bought himself an apartment in Moscow for hundreds of millions of rubles. The housing has four rooms and panoramic windows overlooking the Moscow City business district.

The finishing of the premises has not yet been completed, but Dawa has already begun renovations. Realtors suggest that such real estate could cost up to 200 million rubles.