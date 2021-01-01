Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashman … The fan of this serial is amazing. For the last 12 years, this show has been running continuously and has also remained in TRP. But behind him are the characters of this show and their hard work. One such character is ‘Jethalal’, played by Dilip Joshi. This show has been very well liked in Tarak Mehta. Especially to the pair of Daya and Jethalal. Although people like the sweet and sweet tip of Jetha and Daya and the dialogues between them, but do you know that Jethalal has survived getting into trouble due to a dialogue.

This dialogue of Jethalal was famous

Every character of Tarak Mehta has his own style and style. And Jethalal is one of those whose many dialogues are famous but due to one dialogue he got into trouble. That dialogue was – “Crazy Woman”. He often speaks this to his wife Daya in the show. Although every time the audience likes this style of Jetha very much, but if media reports are to be believed then Many women’s organizations had raised questions on the dialogue and protested on it. After which now this dialogue is not heard. However, it was made clear that it did not mean to degrade women at all.

Dayaben is not seen in the show at the moment

Talking about the current phase, Dayaben has not been seen in the show for quite some time. Ever since she became a mother in real life, she has been on vacation ever since, and she has not yet returned to the show. She is currently focusing on her child. However, the news of his return to the show several times in the middle caught the thrust. But till now she has not appeared in the show and Jethalal is living alone.

