Blogger Mezentsev said that he would not have invited Urgant to an interview

The famous Russian blogger and comedian Sergei Mezentsev revealed his attitude towards TV presenter Ivan Urgant, with whom he previously collaborated. He spoke about this in a podcast available on YouTube.

Mezentsev admitted that he always looked up to Urgant professionally. He noted that he liked everything about the TV presenter’s behavior on the screen.

However, after working in the “Evening Urgant” program, Mezentsev realized that he would not want to invite the presenter to his place for an interview. “I understand that the conversation, unfortunately, will not work. I don’t feel him, and he most likely doesn’t feel me,” the blogger noted.

Earlier, Urgant joked about his absence from television.