The famous Russian blogger Sonya Khromova, who visited Seoul, said that they drink a lot of alcohol in the city. She spoke about this unusual feature of the capital of South Korea in an interview with YouTube– channel “Ash Voyage”.

“It’s like it’s even hard not to drink alcohol there, because it’s already putting pressure on you. Everyone there is drunk. At a certain point in the day, they’re just all drunk,” Khromova said, describing her trip to Seoul.

She also emphasized that, unlike Moscow, there is a lot of entertainment on the street in Seoul. “It just fills you with some kind of energy, everyone is on the street, everyone is happy, everyone is happy,” the blogger added. At the same time, Khromova noted that she would not want to move to the capital of South Korea.

Khromova has been posting videos on YouTube since 2011. In the video, she reviews books, tells stories from her personal life, and also discusses social phenomena. 690 thousand people are subscribed to the blogger’s channel.

