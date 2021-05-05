The Syrian actor, Basem Yakhour, reassured his followers of his health after the spread of a picture of him infected with the new Corona virus.

He published, through his own account on “Instagram”, a picture in which he wrote: “My beloved, I am fine and my affairs are good, and the recovery is complete. Thank you from the heart for all your concern and love.”

The famous artist caused an uproar a few days ago after publishing a picture via the “Facebook stories” feature. And Yakhour appeared while he was putting the oxygen in the cylinder next to him, and he carried a piece of paper with the word “thank you” written on it in his hand, while he was tired, while he did not explain whether he was in the hospital or at his home?