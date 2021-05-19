After her health deteriorated due to her infection with the new Corona virus, for the second time, Egyptian actress Fatima Al-Kashef was transferred to intensive care in a hospital in Giza Governorate.

Artist Gamal Abdel Nasser, Al-Kashef’s husband, published on his Facebook page a picture of his wife, during which she appeared lying on a hospital bed, confirming that the artist was transferred to an intensive care room to treat her from the Corona virus after the intervention of the Representative Professions Syndicate.

This came after the artist raised the concern of her followers, as she posted hours ago through her Facebook account, and said that this time may be the last time she writes for her fans, asking them to pray.

And she said: “This could be the last post I write, I hope that you pray for me with mercy and forgiveness, and do not forget me by praying, God knows the end when?”, Confirming that she was infected with Corona virus again, and her health deteriorated.

It is noteworthy that, two weeks ago, the husband revealed that his wife was infected with the Coronavirus, before announcing that she had recovered and was infected with the virus again.