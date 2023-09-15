A family with a child was kicked off an American Airlines flight due to an unpleasant odor.

A family and a child were publicly humiliated and kicked off the flight due to complaints about the unpleasant odor emanating from them. History shared Local 10 News channel.

It is reported that Yossi Adler, his wife Jenny and their 19-month-old daughter were preparing to fly home to Detroit after a vacation in Miami on September 13. Suddenly, airport staff escorted tourists off an American Airlines plane on the pretext that they smelled bad.

Related materials:

“We’re fine. I want them to admit what really happened and tell me the truth,” the man was indignant. According to Jenny Adler, they were so confused that they asked people at the airport if they really smelled bad.

At the same time, the Adlers’ luggage, a child’s car seat, a stroller and other accessories for caring for the child remained on board the departing plane. The carrier said it provided the family with hotel and food vouchers and booked them seats on a plane to Detroit for Sept. 14. Later it became known that the Adlers returned home safely and picked up their things at the airport.

Previously, Singapore Airlines passengers demanded compensation from the carrier after flying in business class with a foul-smelling dog. The incident occurred on a 13-hour flight from Paris to Singapore