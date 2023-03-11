The sad story of little Enora Lavenir: the 19-month-old girl who died during a holiday after ingesting Fentanyl

A heartbreaking story is the one we decided to tell you today. The protagonist is a girl of only 19 months, called Enora Lavenir who unfortunately died during a vacation in Miami with her family, after ingesting a drug found in the cot.

The family shocked by the loss suffered, decided to file a lawsuit against the owner of the house, the old tenant and also Airnab the rental company.

Lydie and Boris Lavenir they are a couple who come from Guadalupe and together with their little girl a few months ago, they decided to take a vacation in You love me.

For this reason they have organized everything, from the journey to arrive, to the apartment in which to stay. They were happy and just wanted to spend time together, with their little one, which was the greatest joy.

However, once they arrived at their destination, the mother said she put the baby on sleep. He had a cot just for her, while the couple in that time frame has settled all things.

But it is only two hours later, when the woman entered the room for wake her up, she realized the seriousness of her condition. Little Enora had a weird one white froth at the mouth and blue face.

The investigation into the death of Enora Lavenir

The doctors immediately intervened in the house, but they were unable to do anything for the child, except to note how sad she was death. The agents have launched all the investigations of the case and the autopsy revealed that the little girl lost her life for having ingested Fentanylan opioid.

The parents immediately said strangers to this substance. In fact, even from the toxicological tests, no strange substances have emerged. For this reason, the most plausible hypothesis is that the little girl found it in the cot. The police report reads: