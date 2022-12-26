A family under the tree: plot, cast and streaming of the film

A family under the tree is a 2021 romantic film directed by Jason Bourque with Aimee Teegarden, Andrew W. Walker, James Tupper, Kendall Cross, Lisa Paxton, Ava Telek, VG Winter, Georgia Mae Orchard.

Plot

Vanessa has never had a real family to celebrate Christmas with. But when she receives the results of her DNA test which reveals her family tree, she discovers that she has a father that she never knew existed. Richard, her biological father, invites her to spend the Christmas weekend with him and her family. Vanessa accepts her and to welcome her is Kris, a family friend who helps her break the ice when she meets her father’s wife and their three children for the first time. However, news from the laboratory where she performed the test will jeopardize Vanessa’s vacation and all the certainties she thought she had found.

A family under the tree: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of A family under the tree, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors:

Aimee Teegarden

Andrew W. Walker

James Tupper

Kendall Cross

Lisa Paxton

Ava Telek

VG Winter

Georgia Mae Orchard

Streaming and TV

Where to see A family under the tree on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Monday 26 December 2022 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.