A family trip for an Emirati family coming from Abu Dhabi to relax in a hotel in Ras Al Khaimah turned into a tragedy when their 4-year-old child (Ali) and the 23-year-old maid accompanying them drowned in the hotel’s swimming pool.

A medical source told “Emirates Today” that the child and the maid arrived yesterday at nine o’clock in the evening at Saqr Governmental Hospital, where the child was suffering from cardiac arrest, and an attempt was made to save him, but he died moments later as a result of drinking large quantities of water after being drowned. The maid passed away, as she died as soon as she was drowned in the hotel pool.



