A family traveling by car on Route 153 in the town of Ñacuñán, in the northern region of the province of Mendoza, detected a bird on the side of the asphalt. He was dying, he couldn’t fly. They notified the staff of the Directorate of Natural Resources. When the rangers arrived, they discovered that it was a pigeon of crowned eagle, an endangered species.

A scientific researcher from Iadiza, a Conicet research center, also participated in the salvage operation. The Eagle was transferred to the Mendoza Ecopark, on the grounds of the Mendoza zoo. There, the veterinary service received her and then continued her transfer to the wildlife rescue and conservation center, SOS Acción Salvaje, in the municipality of San Carlos.

The bird was received and treated at that rescue center, where first aid was continued to ensure its survival and recovery. After different studies, the conservation specialists decided to transfer the eagle to Buenos Aires, where will it be operated.

Mendoza. Crowned Eagle, the endangered animal was found on the side of Route 153, about 30 kilometers south of Ñacuñán (northeast of Mendoza), and could not fly.

“The first blood tests showed a little anemia, her body weight was not optimal, as she was very thin,” says a report. In addition, the bird had a broken jaw that prevented him from ingesting food and is possibly one of the causes of his low weight.

After consulting specialists from the Fundación Caburé í, Ecoparque de Buenos Aires and the Center for the Study and Conservation of Birds of Prey in Argentina (Cecara) of La Pampa, about the situation of the bird of prey, it was decided to transfer them to Buenos Aires , since it was determined that it was essential to operate her, as stated by the head of the Rescue Center.

Staff from the Caburé í Foundation, Ecoparque de Buenos Aires transferred the crowned eagle specimen to the Federal Capital, where they will be able to perform the surgery that allows its recovery and subsequent release.

Mendoza. Park rangers in the rescue operation of the crowned eagle.

“The crowned eagle (Buteogallus coronatus) is found in Danger of extinction and there are many threats it faces, ”said Mendoza’s Secretary of the Environment, Humberto Mingorance. And he stressed that it was a family of residents of the municipality of Santa Rosa, in the area where the animal was found, who warned and demonstrated the “commitment to the conservation of natural resources.”

The Environment Secretariat asked all people who come across wildlife animals in a poor state of conservation to notify them through line 148 or the Ticket system of the official site: www.mendoza.gov.ar/ambiente.

LGP