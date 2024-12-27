Urban movement in Zaragoza. A Aragonese Family Office just closed the purchase of a 3,000 meter building squares of surface in the center of the Aragonese capital.

Specifically, it is an emblematic building located in number 22 of the Paseo de la Independenciaa road that is one of the main commercial and business arteries of the Aragonese capital.

The building acquired by this Family Office, very active in corporate and real estate operations but of which no further details have emerged so far, is currently intended for tertiary use, so that combines offices and a commercial area on the ground floor with lease contracts in force today.

However, according to the classification of the plot, this building can be rehabilitated for residential usewhich has turned this transaction into a great opportunity with high investor attractiveness both for rental profitability and to promote rehabilitation and create new homes.

The operation has had the advice of Solviawhich has also led to other operations in Zaragoza such as the sale of a land of 840,000 square meters close to the capital for the development of an innovative complex that will house a space promoted by a world leader in technological services.

Currently, Solvia, specialized in management and advice on complex operations, has more than 170,000 assets of different types.