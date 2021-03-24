A family of tourists in the United States fell off the chair of a ski lift at a high altitude. Writes about this Action News.

Eyewitness Doug Mackie told the publication that on Sunday, March 21, he was skiing with his son on Camelback Mountain, Pennsylvania.

Vacationers drove up to one of the resort’s lifts and stood behind the man and his two children in line. Having passed the family of tourists, Maki and his son sat in a chair and began to climb the mountain.

Maki recalls that at some point the lift stopped abruptly. He saw that the chair on which the man with the children was sitting began to sway, and then fell from a height. “We saw this family. Their chair began to sway – it turned almost vertically. The man managed to grab his children and they fell down together, ”added Maki.

The victims were taken to the hospital, at the moment there is no information about their condition. The managing director of the ski resort Camelbek said that a thorough investigation of the incident is underway.

