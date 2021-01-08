In one of the houses of Kazan, a wife and their 18-year-old daughter were found murdered. This was reported on the website of the Investigation Department of the RF IC for Tatarstan.

The incident took place on the night of January 7 in a house on Chuikov Street. It is noted that multiple stab wounds were found on the bodies of a 59-year-old woman, a 62-year-old man and their daughter. In addition, Rosgvardia officers found a 22-year-old friend of the girl under the windows of the house.

A criminal case was initiated. According to the preliminary version, the murder could have been committed by a young man of a girl whose parents were against their relationship. According to the investigation, after the crime, the attacker tried to commit suicide. The Tatarstan Prosecutor’s Office clarified that the suspect survived. Now he is in the hospital, the doctors operated on him.

Earlier in Bashkiria, the bodies of a man and two children were found in a car.