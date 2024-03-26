A family from the Petushinsky district of the Vladimir region, consisting of three people, including a 16-year-old teenage girl, died in a terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. The head of the region, Alexander Avdeev, announced this on Tuesday, March 26, in his Telegram channel.

“Unfortunately, the family is already known. Parents and a 16-year-old daughter from the Petushinsky district who died during the attack on Crocus. We also know about two victims – residents of Vladimir, common-law husband and wife Sergei and Maria,” the message says.

Avdeev clarified that the injured spouses are currently undergoing treatment in medical institutions in Moscow and are recovering.

“We are in touch with the man, we are helping to speed up their receipt of support measures,” the governor concluded.

Meanwhile, the Kyrgyz Embassy reported that, according to preliminary data, two citizens of the republic died in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. They noted that the procedure for identifying the bodies is underway, and the results of DNA testing are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations published on its website updated list of 120 people killed in the attack. In total, according to the latest data, 139 people died.

Also on March 26, the department published footage of the completion of rescue work at the site of the terrorist attack. All that was left of the auditorium at Crocus were charred structures.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, where the Picnic group was supposed to perform, occurred on March 22. Armed people in camouflage burst into the building, started shooting and set fire to the concert hall.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). The Russian FSB reported that after the terrorist attack, the attackers were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine; they had relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side.

A total of 11 people were detained, including four attackers directly involved in the attack. All four are foreign citizens. To date, the court has arrested eight detainees, and the full chronology of the terrorist attack has also been established.