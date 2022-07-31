SU SK: A family of four died in a fire in the Novosibirsk region

A family of four, two adults and two children, died in a fire in the Novosibirsk region, reports RIA News with reference to the investigative department of the investigative committee for the region.

According to the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, on the night of July 31, a resident reported a fire in a two-story country house of the Energetik gardening partnership in the Chik village. At the time of the arrival of the first unit, the entire area of ​​the house was on fire, the ceiling collapsed.

“During the extinguishing, the bodies of a 35-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman, a three-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were found. A criminal case has been initiated into the death of four people as a result of a fire, ”the investigative department reports.

The GUMCHS in the region clarified that the family died in the fire. Before the arrival of the fire brigade, a 53-year-old woman was able to evacuate from the house on her own, she was hospitalized with burns to her limbs. It took firefighters 35 minutes to extinguish the fire, and the fire destroyed 20 square meters.

During the inspection of the scene, investigators seized electrical appliances, fragments of electrical wires. Fire-technical and forensic examinations have been appointed.

