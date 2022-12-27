A family of eight people, including three children, was shot dead in Donetsk Makeevka

A mass murder took place in the city of Makeevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. About this agency TASS reported in the Makeyevka city administration.

Unknown people shot a gypsy family of eight people. Among the dead were three children, ranging from one to nine years old.

Yury Kotenok, a military correspondent for the publication Segodnya.ru and the information and analytical service of Donbass, learned that a group of armed people were involved in the massacre, who massacred civilians with machine guns. He also learned that the victims were finished off with shots to the head.

The Mash Telegram channel in Donbass found out that the killers fled the crime scene in a blue Skoda car. The police are searching for the suspects.

Murder of prisoners of war in Makiivka

On November 18, a video with footage showing the bodies of Russian fighters shot by Ukrainian soldiers was circulated online. One video shows the bodies of Russians who reportedly surrendered and were later shot by the Ukrainian military.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary General, said that the execution of Russian prisoners of war in Makeevka is a war crime of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which should be thoroughly investigated, like any other case of human rights violation.

Later it became known about the capture of two fighters of the 80th Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which became known due to the execution of Russian servicemen. It was clarified that the reconnaissance fighters of the Russian Legion, together with the intelligence of Akhmat, handed over the captured prisoners “to the relevant authorities” for further investigation.

Back in April, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries had repeatedly violated international law. According to the head of state, numerous facts of such violations were revealed during the Russian special operation in Ukraine. “We are talking about the killing of civilians, the use of people, including children, as human shields, and other crimes,” the president explained.