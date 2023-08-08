Al-Haram Police Department received, on Tuesday night, a notification from the people of the village of Kafr Ghatati on the Mansouriya canal that a worker had slaughtered his entire family after he quarreled with his wife and fled on the run.

When the police, the prosecution and the ambulance moved, it was found that the wife and one of the five daughters had died, while the others were still fighting death with slit wounds in the neck.

The four injured were taken to the hospital and the two bodies to the morgue. The Public Prosecution office took over the investigation and ordered the police to quickly search for and arrest the accused.

While a security source told “Sky News Arabia” that the accused is called Abdul Mawla Bakri, 40, and works in scrap metal, and it was found from his criminal record that he was sentenced to prison in a criminal case and had served his sentence and had just been released from prison before committing the crime.

The source stated that the testimonies of the witnesses from the neighbors were unanimous in that they heard the sounds of quarrels and screams from the apartment in which the accused and his family lived in the north of the village of Kafr Ghatati.

The source revealed that the victims of the crime are the wife, Rania Muhammad Abdel-Maqsoud (39 years), a housewife, who died, and her daughter, Jana Abdel-Mawla Bakri (9 years), who died, and the injured who are being held in the hospital in a critical condition are Malak Abdel-Mawla Bakri (16 years old) and Menna Abdel-Mawla. Bakri, 15 years old, May Abdel Mawla Bakri, 8 years old, and Sajida Abdel Mawla Bakri, 5 years old.

The source noted that the knife used by the accused in committing the crime was seized to remove his fingerprints from it by means of forensic evidence.