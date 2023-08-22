The security services in Giza received a report from the people of the Al-Warraq area that a father had shot his wife and children.

When the security men and forensic evidence, accompanied by the Public Prosecution, moved to the scene, it was found that there was one dead person and 5 injured, so the body was transferred to the morgue, and the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, while the accused father was arrested.

A security source revealed to “Sky News Arabia” that the accused is called Ahmed Al-Noun, 45 years old, and works in the blacksmith profession.

The source indicated that the policemen found the accused sitting next to the dead body of his 22-year-old eldest son, and the rest of the injured family members, and he was in a dazed state, and did not try to escape.

The source added that the accused confessed to committing the crime in a moment of anger after a quarrel with his wife over house expenses and some debts.

According to the source, the investigations found that during the quarrel, the accused tried to hit his wife with a wooden stick, and here his eldest son intervened and prevented him, so the father entered his bedroom, brought a firearm, and shot his eldest son, killing him on the spot, while wounding his wife and son. The second and 3 daughters.

The security source noted that according to medical reports, the condition of the injured wife and children is stable, but the youngest 4-year-old girl is in poor condition.

And the source added that the police investigations detected that the dead son was preparing for his wedding soon.

It should be noted that Egypt had witnessed, on August 8, a family massacre, when a scrap worker in a village near the pyramids of Giza slaughtered his wife and five daughters after disagreements with the wife, and the accused was arrested, and the prosecution imprisoned him in preparation for his trial.