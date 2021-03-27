On Saturday, rescue teams in Egypt managed to retrieve a family alive, among the rubble of the building that collapsed in the Gesr El Suez area, east of the capital, Cairo.

The Egyptian newspaper “Akhbar Al-Youm” reported that the family that was rescued consists of 5 members, noting that they were taken to hospitals for treatment.

And Egyptian media reported that the total number of people recovered from under the rubble has risen to 14 so far.

Eyewitnesses said that the collapsed building contained 100-150 workers with Egyptian, Sudanese and Syrian nationalities due to the presence of a clothes shop there.

A 10-storey apartment building in the Gesr El Suez area, east of Cairo, had collapsed earlier Saturday, killing 7 people and wounding 25 others in the latest toll.

A security source said that the collapse occurred as a result of an explosion that occurred inside the factory.

The Egyptian authorities decided to form an engineering committee to examine the properties adjacent to the collapsed property and to indicate the extent to which they were affected by the collapse, while removing the waste resulting from the accident as soon as the Public Prosecution completed the inspection.