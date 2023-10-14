A family home in memory of Teresa Buonocore, the courageous mother who was killed by two hitmen in 2010

Its story dates back to 2010, but no one has ever forgotten it. Today it was decided that Teresa Buonocore she deserves something that can honor her forever.

The villa that was confiscated from organized crime in Melito has been transformed into a family home which will bear the name Teresa Buonocore. Everyone remembers the courageous mother of Portici, who lost her life for defend his 8 year old daughter. The First Citizen of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, wanted to pay homage to his memory.

This mother’s heroic gesture led to conviction of a pedophile, 15 years of imprisonment. It was September 20, 2010, when two hitmen blocked the woman on the street. They ended her life with 4 gunshots. They punished her, because Teresa had testified against the pedophile who had turned the lives of many minors upside down, including that of his 8-year-old daughter. The defendant was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment. And following the crime, he was also recognized by justice as the instigator of the two hitmen and therefore responsible for the death of Buonocore.

A gesture in memory of Teresa Buonocore

The villa seized by justice from organized crime has become a family home, which aims to welcome all women and minors victims of violence. The structure is managed by the Casa dei Sogni association, in collaboration with the APS, Apeiron and the Camposcino Civic Committee. These extraordinary people help the weakest people to take back their lives and to regain confidence to overcome the traumas suffered.

Teresa is the symbol of courage and maternal love and today his memory will remain forever indelible. The Mayor’s words: