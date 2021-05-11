“I am from Villa María, I am 38 years old and dedication to this activity is the history of the family. I have the memory of my father Carlos who worked all his life in the dairy industry, and when he retired from a company in 95, he was left with a very small dairy here in the area. We who are three brothers, Diego the eldest, I the middle one and the youngest is Manuel, as we grew up we collaborated with him ”. These are the words of Pablo Destefanis, a contractor in the conservation of high quality forages.

“In 99 we rented a cooperative 30 km from Villa María that was closed, and we began to manufacture cheeses, which were sold mainly in Buenos Aires, with the management and marketing done by a family business,” he recalls.

“After a while, We started with the production of our own milk, seeing that the dairy farms in the area that were small and could deliver milk to us, who were an SME, were disappearing. This is due to the fact that we are inserted in a geographic nucleus where the milk produced is captured by large industrial companies ”.

And how did they get started in the dive activity?

Pablo Destefanis, member of a team selecting strategic options for growth.

In 2009, a neighbor in the area suggested that we set up a chopping team, since, with our production, we raised a significant amount of hectares to make preserved forage. And so it was that we began with the chopping activity and that is when a third producer in the area joined and together we decided to buy a 12-year-old mincer.

So we did that campaign denying the problems of being new to the task, and at the end of that year, the initial partner decided to stay with the team. So we with the other partner, that is, with the other family named Cordero, we decided to acquire another machine, but a new one.

And so we acquired a John Deere bagger and mincer, and we formed the company under the name of Cordes and which we are promoting at the moment. Thus, two families of dairy farmers with cheese factories make up the working group.

The tread of an aerial silo with the heavy tractor to achieve an efficient extraction of air from the silage, a need of the customers detected well in advance.

And how did the early days turn out?

In the first year that we did the chopping work with the used equipment, we covered 900 hectares Y Today, between pastures and thick we reach 9,000 or 10,000 hectares. To achieve this scale we have three teams, which are the result of sustained growth, achieved over years of work and with the union of the two families.

And in our evolution we can point out some milestones, such as in 2015 when we incorporated the second team which immediately fills up with work, confirming that the decision was correct.

Later In 2018 we added the third team, which we destined to cover the need of Cordoba clients who have fields outside our area, either in the north of Córdoba or in Santiago del Estero. In this way, we can say that growth is maintained with work, effort and clear goals.

Where do they carry out their activity?

The bulk of the task is done in the area of ​​Villa María and La Playosa, within a radius of 80 km, and includes the work of two machines. Then the third machine leaves for Santa Fe in February to chop in the field of a large client. Later, in April, it moves to the north of Córdoba, where it first chops about 700 hectares and then goes to Santiago del Estero to make another 800 hectares.

What factors can be mentioned as drivers of the growth of the company?

One of the foundations that allowed us to grow is the teamwork as the first measure. In other words, we are five people who together achieve the necessary strength for growth, doing our work efficiently and effectively.

Another important aspect is to have the clear goals, always aiming for orderly growth. This is what determined that we bought a new team, only when the previous one was consistent in its performance and full of work.

The teams to sow the corn that is later chopped, a business and growth opportunity perceived in a timely manner.

Another fundamental aspect is that sAlways, one of us five, accompanies each team. And another detail not minor in my understanding, is that we are looking for a personal relationship with each client. And at this point it is key accompany the growth of those who trust in our task, for which we seek to satisfy their needs.

As examples of this, I can recall several, such as the case of the dairy farms in the area that are adopting new ways of stabling that imply an increase in the demand for chopped forage. Thus we see that dairy farms appear in the free stall system, in which, among other things, practices that lead to animal welfare are taken into account, and also entail a greater consumption of forage. And we know that if a client is setting up a free stall, they will need more chopped forage..

We always seek to detect this growth and we prepare ourselves to be able to give an answer, so that you do not need to look for another contractor.

Another example that illustrates the way in which they manage to grow?

Another very concrete example of our attention to customer growth is that we saw how aerial silos were being built, which we were not doing. And accordingly, in 2019, I had the opportunity to travel to the United States, in a contingent organized by the Chamber of Forage Pickers. And there I learned that all the silage was in aerial silo.

So back we looked for a Case Steiger tractor and we prepare it to step on the aerial silo. And as a result of owning this team, this year We were hired by four new clients, for having this equipment that was not offered in the area.

Because it is a high-value equipment, we acquired it through a loan and we prepared it without having a single client, but thinking that the interested parties would arrive in the future in the face of a new need that was being generated.

Half of the annual area worked corresponds to pastures, chopped off early by tractors and operators.

In other words, the need to build well-trodden aerial silos is emerging.. It happens that the area did not have equipment to offer this service, since, although there are larger equipment than ours, but with smaller tractors with dual, lighter ones. In other words, an aerial silo would not be stepped on as it is stepped on in the world. That is to say, it was going to tread with what is in the area small tractors with dual and lighter.

So, the fact was that we anticipated making the investment without having any client and then the opportunities came. It happened to us this year, that they looked for new clients for having this equipment. And so we were able to do a very good job that allowed us to attract new clients.

One more example of how we manage to satisfy the needs of our clients and at the same time grow, you can see the incorporation we made of sowing machines. That is to say, it happens that every year we chop pastures that represent almost 50% of the surface that we work, because we are in a clearly tambera area where a lot of alfalfa is chopped.

And the alfalfa chopping is done well and on time, occupying two or three days at the most, with one or two teams without the need for the third team to work. So, with the large tractors that we use to chop pastures to pull the trays that accompany the choppers, we put together two sowing teams.

As a result, since last year we have incorporated the sowing service into our management, with the same operators that are fixed in the company. So it turns out that we plant the corn that we then chop for the same clients. It was another step in our evolution as a service company.

And to be closing, how is this campaign coming?

The campaign comes as good and normal, with the usual complications, such as that in recent days it rained a lot and then when the chopping material is ready, it turns out that you cannot enter the field, but they are still temporary complications.

The corn chopping for feed silo in full development, chopper, tractor and trough work in a synchronized way.

But how for hauling we have a mixed team with tractors with trays and trucksIn circumstances like these, it is possible to enter earlier with tractors and trucks. They will have to wait a little longer and in the meantime we will seek to develop new opportunities to grow in our activity as contractors with agricultural machinery.

The chopping contractor job is full of opportunities waiting to be found, we only need an observant eye so that they do not pass by us without us seeing them.