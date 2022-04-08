Agents of the National Police have proceeded to arrest a 41-year-old mother and her two children, 19 and 21, as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of drug trafficking and illegal possession of weapons. The detainees had established in the town of Lorca an entire criminal organization specialized in drug trafficking on a small scale, known among its clients as ‘Telecoca’. The consumers, and at the same time clients of those arrested, contacted them by telephone, agreed on the doses and the delivery point, and finally, a member of the organization carried out the home delivery on a motorcycle, as if it were a food order.

It was the agents of the Lorca National Police Station who carried out the operation and who managed to locate the family home used as a logistics center for the storage, preparation and final distribution of the drug. Within the framework of the investigation, two house searches were carried out, in which the National Police seized 100 grams of cocaine, 70 of them in rock, and the rest divided and in half-gram doses prepared for sale and distribution. A firearm was also found in perfect working order and with ammunition; cash, two vehicles and a motorcycle, which they presumably used to distribute the drug, were also seized during the operation.

The detainees were placed this Friday morning at the disposal of the Investigating Court in Lorca Guard functions as alleged perpetrators of a crime of drug trafficking and a crime of illegal possession of weapons.