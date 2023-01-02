The transformation

In the port of Holyhead in North Wales, UK, an entire family has been working to restore a 15-year-old abandoned yacht. Little Andy, Melissa and “Captain” Jack have succeeded in the dream of putting a boat back to sea, now called Sailing Melody, paid for only 1000 euros. The damage was evident and putting her back in the water was an expensive task, so the original owner wanted to get rid of her. In October 2020 the family began the arduous restoration work. Today, although the works have not yet been completed, everything seems to indicate that in 2023 the ship will finally return to the water. A boat with these characteristics can be worth up to 90,000 euros. However, according to their Instagram account, the family appears to want to keep the yacht, which already has a fresh paint job. Unwittingly, this project became the focus of their life attracting the attention of many enthusiasts on social media where they started posting a series of videos related to their life at sea, navigation advice and of course all stages of restoration. The YouTube account currently has more than 60,000 subscribers and some videos where it is possible to see the various stages of work on the yacht have reached 5 million views.



01:43